Türkiye, Iraq sign agreement on migration, voluntary return

Ankara and Baghdad on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at facilitating the voluntary return of Iraqi citizens in Türkiye, according to the Turkish Interior Ministry.

The agreement, signed by Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and Iraq's Minister of Migration and Displacement Evan Faiq Jabro, seeks to bolster cooperation between the two nations in managing migration more sustainably and securely.

"As part of the memorandum of understanding, which aims for a more sustainable and secure approach to migration management, cooperation will be undertaken to effectively prevent irregular and illegal migration," the ministry said.

It will allow Iraqi nationals residing in Türkiye to return to their home country voluntarily.

"Within the scope of the memorandum, cooperation will be undertaken to combat irregular migration," Yerlikaya said on X.