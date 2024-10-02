EU officials, member states condemn Iranian missile attack on Israel, stress need for immediate cease-fire

High Representaitve of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell (AFP File Photo)

Top EU officials as well as numerous member states condemned Tuesday's Iranian missile attacks on Israel, stressing the need for an immediate cease-fire.

"The dangerous cycle of attacks and retaliation risks spiraling out of control. An immediate cease-fire across the region is needed," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote on X.

Similarly, EU Council President Charles Michel said on X that the attack, in which Iran fired nearly 200 missiles at Israel, threatened regional security.

"The deadly escalatory spiral in the Middle East must stop now. A regional war is in no one's interest," he said.

On X, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the EU Commission, condemned the attack "in the strongest terms."

French President Emmanuel Macron "condemned in the strongest possible terms Iran's new attacks against Israel," according to an Elysee Palace statement.

Calling the attack "unacceptable escalation," and arguing that it proves that Iran is not "interested in peace and stability in the region," Danish Foreign Minister Lars Rokke Rasmussen said on X: "I call on all parties to exercise restraint and de-escalate the situation."

Denmark's neighbor Sweden re-posted Borrell's statement on X regarding the attack.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also condemned the attack "in the strongest possible terms" on X.

"We have urgently warned Iran about this dangerous escalation. Iran must stop the attack immediately. It is driving the region further to the brink of the abyss," she said.

Belgium repeated its call for immediate de-escalation in the region, condemning the attack.

"An immediate cease-fire and the release of the hostages is necessary. Resuming peace talks is urgent. We call on all leaders to take their responsibilities," said Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib on X.

Bulgaria also condemned the attack and voiced support for Israel.

"We strongly condemn the ongoing Iranian missile attacks on Israel and stand for regional stability and the security of the State of Israel," its Foreign Ministry wrote on X.

On X, Romania's Foreign Ministry said: "Israel has the right to defend itself and its citizens against these attacks."

Greece's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, saying: "This is a serious escalation and increases the threat to regional security. Greece stands by the people of Israel and their right to live with security."

Also on X, Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala simply said: "We stand with Israel! As always."

Also condemning the attack, Slovakian Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar underlined the need for immediate de-escalation.

"It is essential that we afford diplomacy the opportunity to prevail and collaborate with the international community to achieve a ceasefire and enduring peace," he said in a statement.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said: "We pray for the safety of the Israeli people in these dark hours."