'Raging fires in Middle East are fast becoming inferno,' warns UN chief

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres listens to the United Nations Security Council meeting, following a ballistic missile attack on Israel, at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., October 2, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Wednesday over the spiraling violence in the Middle East, stressing the significant deterioration of the situation in Lebanon.

"The raging fires in the Middle East are fast becoming an inferno," Guterres told a UN Security Council session on the situation in the Middle East, adding that "exactly one week ago, I briefed the Security Council about the alarming situation in Lebanon."

"Since then, things have gone from bad to much, much worse," he said.

He reiterated his remarks to the council from last week, and said: "the Blue Line has seen tensions for years. But since October, exchanges of fire have expanded in scope, depth, and intensity."

Guterres also expressed concern over the rising civilian toll and the increasing instability in the region.

"It is high time to stop the sickening cycle of escalation after escalation that is leading the people of the Middle East straight over the cliff," he told the council.

The UN chief further said that each new escalation is being used as a pretext for further violence, creating a deadly and destructive cycle.

"This deadly cycle of tit-for-tat violence must stop," Guterres said, adding that time is running out to prevent the situation from plunging the region into further chaos.

On Tuesday, Iran fired some 180 missiles at Israel, which said it was in retaliation for the recent assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, and an Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander.

Israel vowed late Tuesday to respond to the attack at a time of its choosing, calling it "a severe, dangerous escalation."

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel's nearly year-long relentless offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 41,600 people, most of them women and children, following a Hamas attack last October.

The conflict also spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country which have killed more than 1,000 people and injured nearly 3,000 others since Sept. 23.