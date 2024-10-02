China evacuates nationals from Lebanon

China said Wednesday it evacuated more than 200 Chinese nationals and some of their foreign family members from Lebanon amid mounting attacks by Israel.

The Chinese Embassy in Beirut announced that the operation was completed as Israel launched a ground offensive into its northern neighbor, increasing fears of an all-out war in the region, according to the South China Morning Post newspaper.

The embassy said 146 Chinese and five of their foreign family members arrived safely in Beijing.

Additionally, 69 Chinese nationals and 11 of their family members were evacuated to Cyprus aboard a Chinese vessel.

The embassy reassured all Chinese nationals in Lebanon that those wanting to leave would be evacuated safely.