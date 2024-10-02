Biden says he does not support Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear sites

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One en route to North and South Carolina, in the wake of Hurricane Helene, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., October 2, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he does not support any attack by Israel on Iran's nuclear sites, a day after Iran launched a series of strikes on Tel Aviv.

"The answer is, no," said Biden when asked if he supports an Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear site, before departing for a visit to North Carolina.

He said Israel has the right to respond to Tuesday's attacks by Iran and it should do proportionally.

The U.S. president said he had a call with G7 leaders and the group was working on a statement in response to the attacks.

White House said in a statement that Biden and G7 leaders "unequivocally" condemned the Iranian strikes.

"President Biden expressed the United States' full solidarity and support to Israel and its people, and reaffirmed the United States' ironclad commitment to Israel's security," said the statement.

Iran fired 180 missiles at Israel on Tuesday, which it said was in retaliation for the recent assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, and an Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander.

Israel vowed late Tuesday to respond to the attack at a time of its choosing, calling it "a severe, dangerous escalation."