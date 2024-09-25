TÜRKIYES TIES WITH SUDAN DEVELOPING DAY BY DAY: PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN

Türkiye's ties with Sudan are developing "day by day" and solidarity between both countries will continue to grow "stronger," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday.

Erdoğan met with chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York, where they discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues.

The president said that aid efforts should be increased to prevent the "increasingly severe humanitarian crisis" in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli attacks, according to Türkyie's Communications Directorate.

"Türkiye is doing its best to help the oppressed Palestinians," Erdoğan added.

Sudan has been mired by fighting between the army, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemedti' Dagalo.

At least 12,260 people have been killed and more than 33,000 injured in the conflict that started in April 2023, according to UN figures.

A humanitarian crisis continues to worsen as nearly 6.8 million people have fled their homes seeking safety.

Several cease-fire agreements brokered by Saudi Arabia and U.S. mediators have failed to end the violence.