Turkish foreign minister has busy schedule of meetings with UN chief, Islamic, Arab, and Turkic groups, G20 in New York

While in New York for the UN General Assembly, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Arab League Gaza Contact Group with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as well as other important meetings.

During the Gaza Contact Group meeting with Guterres, messages of peace and security in the region will be conveyed, with the group stressing these goals cannot be achieved without the realization of a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as Palestine's capital, said diplomatic sources.a

In addition, the meeting will emphasize that it is essential for the UN to continue to uphold international law, defend the inalienable rights of Palestinians and the two-state solution, and continue to be the flag bearer of a just and lasting peace in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

During the meeting, participants are expected to say that the Sept. 18 UN General Assembly resolution, in the context of a July 19 advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice, reaffirms the illegitimacy of Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories.

European countries such as Spain, Norway, Slovenia, and Ireland will be recognized as having taken a principled and legal stance by recognizing Palestine, and it will be stated that the goal of the Contact Group delegation is recognition of the state of Palestine by more countries.

Noting that Palestine is supported as a member of the UN and that this is the will of the overwhelming majority of the international community, participants will say that the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) is the foremost supporter of the Palestinians, especially in Gaza, and that the agency is irreplaceable.

During the current war on Gaza, which began nearly a year ago and killed over 41,000 Palestinians and injured more than 96,000 others, Israel has attacked the UNRWA, accusing it of complicity of Hamas attacks, while the agency said only a handful of personnel may have been involved and welcomed an investigation of the matter.

- FİDAN TO ATTEND MEETING OF G20 FOREIGN MINISTERS

Fidan will also attend a meeting of G20 foreign ministers organized by the group's Brazilian presidency at UN headquarters.

At the meeting, which will be held for the first time on the margins of the UN General Assembly, efforts to reform the international financial architecture and trade system, especially the UN, and current global issues will be discussed.

The meeting will be open to the participation of all UN countries as well as G20 member states.

Brazil's G20 presidency, which stresses global governance reform, is expected to adopt a Global Governance Reform Call to Action at the meeting.

- INFORMAL MEETING OF TURKIC STATE FOREIGN MINISTERS

Fidan is also expected to attend an informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States on the margins of the General Assembly.

The meeting, hosted by Murat Nurtleu, deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Kazakhstan, the group's current chair, will discuss preparations for its 11th summit set to be held in Bishkek on Nov. 6.

The meeting will also evaluate steps to be taken to institutionalize the group's relations with the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in order to strengthen its international visibility and exchange views on current regional and international issues.

Fidan is expected to say that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus' current observer status with the group provides it with a reliable partner in the strategically vital Eastern Mediterranean region.