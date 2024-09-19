Turkish foreign minister meets Polish parliament speaker in Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (R) meets with the Speaker of the Polish House of Representatives Szymon Holownia in Ankara, Turkiye on September 19, 2024. (AA Photo)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday met with Szymon Franciszek Holownia, the speaker of Poland's lower house of parliament.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Szymon Franciszek Hołownia, Speaker of the Sejm of Poland, in Ankara," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.

No further information was provided by the officials regarding the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş received Holownia at his parliamentary office in Ankara.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Holownia, who visited Türkiye for official talks.

Both NATO members, Ankara and Warsaw elevated bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership with the Declaration on Turkish-Polish Strategic Partnership in 2009.