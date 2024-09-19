2 children, woman among 12 killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza

At least 12 Palestinians were killed Thursday, including two children and a woman, in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Civil Defense said in a statement that its team recovered two bodies after an Israeli drone strike targeted the victims in Rafah in southern Gaza.

"A woman and two girls were martyred in another Israeli airstrike on a residential apartment in southern Gaza City," it added.

Seven more Palestinians were killed and others injured in an airstrike that targeted a home sheltering displaced people in Jabalia town in northern Gaza, the civil defense said.

Witnesses told Anadolu that a warplane targeted a multi-story home belonging to the Azzam family, resulting in the destruction of the house and casualties inside.

A search and rescue operation is underway for missing and injured people under the rubble, the statement added.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed at least 41,272 Palestinians, including 16,795 children and 11,378 women, while 95,551 have been injured.

Israel's continued targeting of hospitals, schools and civilian infrastructure is also causing widespread destruction of essential services.

















