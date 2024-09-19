TURKISH AIRLINES TO SERVE WORLDS FIRST BREAD TO ITS PASSENGERS

Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines will serve its passengers "the world's first bread" made from the famed ancient site of Gobeklitepe in southeastern Türkiye.

The bread is made of wheat produced in Gobeklitepe, the "zero-point of history."

Ahmet Bolat, the chairman of Turkish Airlines, said the bread will be served to passengers on the flight to New York City on Sept. 22.

"We will serve the first bread made from wheat sourced from this region, one of our country's most important archaeological excavation sites, to our passengers, showcasing Anatolia's rich history and heritage to the world," Bolat said on his social media account.

Gobeklitepe, known as the world's oldest temple, has been on UNESCO's World Heritage Tentative List since 2011. It was discovered in 1963 when researchers from the universities of Istanbul and Chicago were working at the site.

"Mesopotamia's water, Anatolia's sun, civilization's first grain of wheat have reunited after 12,000 years. From the world's best onboard catering airline comes the world's first bread… Coming soon!," Turkish Airlines said on X.

Located in Sanliurfa, Gobeklitepe has been drawing record numbers of visitors in recent years. The introduction of hot air balloon tours marks a significant expansion of tourism offerings in the area, providing both local and international visitors a unique perspective on this archaeological marvel.