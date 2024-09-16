Father of slain activist Aysenur Eygi recalls her dedication to justice

The father of Turkish American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was killed by Israel on Sept. 6, said her daughter was " rebellious against injustice ."

Speaking to Anadolu, Mehmet Suat Eygi said: "Regardless of language, religion, race, gender, political views, or whether someone was right- or left-wing, she would offer help."

"She would not let distance stop her from helping . She would go anywhere in the world. While children of her generation were learning the details of makeup, Ayse was pursuing human rights," he said.

He acknowledged the Turkish state's support since the killing of her daughter by Israel.

"Fortunately, our state provided significant support, assistance, and attention at every stage. Even after the funeral, we continue to see the state's support during the legal process."

In tears, Eygi's father recounted how his daughter told him about her decision to go to the West Bank.

"Ayse told me she was going to Palestine. I had months to try to dissuade her. We talked every day, I made every effort, but she wouldn't change her mind. I told her that if you're going, go in February or March."

"I couldn't convince her, she went anyway. I asked her to promise me that she would come back if there was even the slightest danger. She went to Jordan, Jerusalem, and Ramallah."

"During a conversation in Seattle, I tried to convince her not to go, saying it was a very dangerous place. I told her she was going to a place where people know how to kill very well."

"She replied: I am going, Dad, people need to hear what's happening there."

"I warned her that a bullet could come, an accidental shot could kill her. She said: 'If dying serves a purpose, I'm willing, Dad.'"

Mehmet Suat Eygi said they received a letter addressed to his daughter, whose author is unknown, and said: "When I read it, I cried uncontrollably because there are girls who want to follow in Aysenur's footsteps."

- Shot to death during peaceful protest

Before her death, Eygi had traveled to the West Bank to support Palestinian resistance against Israeli occupation, according to the International Solidarity Movement.

On Sept. 3, Eygi went to observe a protest in the town of Beita in Nablus, to stand against the illegal Israeli settlements there.

The movement reported that on Sept. 6 Eygi was intentionally targeted and killed by an Israeli sniper standing on a nearby rooftop.

Eyewitnesses reported that when she was shot in the head by the sniper, Eygi was far from the protest area. She was taken to a Palestinian hospital but despite doctors' best efforts, she could not be saved.

Turkish diplomatic missions in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem coordinated the transfer of her body from Tel Aviv to Baku, Azerbaijan before her final journey to Türkiye.

Turkish authorities received Eygi's body on Friday and transported it to the Izmir Forensic Medicine Institution for an autopsy.

Türkiye on Thursday also launched an investigation into the killing under domestic law.

The autopsy found that a bullet entered through her lower ear area.