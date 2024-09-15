Turkish forces 'neutralize' 3 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq, Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" three PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria, near the Turkish border, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

The Turkish Armed Forces neutralized two PKK/YPG terrorists in the Operation Euphrates Shield region of northern Syria, and another one in the Operation Claw-Lock zone of northern Iraq, the ministry added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, just across the Turkish border, to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations since 2016 across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019). Nearby PKK/YPG forces have tried to target or harass Turkish troops and terrorize locals.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.