Israeli army raids several towns in occupied West Bank

Israeli army forces raided several towns in the occupied West Bank Sunday evening, Palestinian media said.

Israeli forces moved into the towns of Qaryut, Salim, Usarin, and Beita, as well as the city of Nablus, the official news agency Wafa reported.

Soldiers fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters during the raids, but no injuries were reported.

Clashes were also reported between Israeli forces and armed Palestinians in the towns of Beit Liqya and Burqa in the West Bank, Wafa said.

A Palestinian family was mistreated by Israeli soldiers in Abu al-Ajaj town in the southern West Bank, witnesses said.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank amid Israel's devastating military offensive on Gaza, which has killed more than 41,200 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7 last year.

At least 703 people, including 159 children, have been killed and more than 5,700 injured by Israeli fire in the West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

The escalation followed a landmark opinion by the International Court of Justice on July 19, which declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land unlawful and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

























