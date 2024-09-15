Hezbollah drone flies over 30 km into Israeli airspace

A drone fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon penetrated more than 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) into Israel's airspace without being intercepted, according to Israeli media on Sunday.

The drone flew for at least 10 minutes in Israeli airspace before it exploded in Upper Galilee in northern Israel, Army Radio reported.

The broadcaster did not provide details about any injuries or damage from the drone fire.

Lebanese group Hezbollah, for its part, said it fired a volley of drones on the headquarters of the 90th Brigade Command of the Israeli army's Golan Division in the Yarden barracks.

It said the drones hit their target, leaving several soldiers dead and injured.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the claim.

Lebanese state media reported early Sunday that Israeli aircraft dropped leaflets on al-Wazzani town in southern Lebanon, urging residents to evacuate.

Tensions have spiked along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with an offensive against Gaza, which has killed over 41,200 people since last October following a cross-border attack by Palestinian resistance group Hamas.



















