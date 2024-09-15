3 Palestinians killed as Israeli strike hits house north of Gaza City

Three Palestinians, including a woman, were killed in an Israeli airstrike north of Gaza City on Sunday evening, the Civil Defense Service said.

Several people were also injured in the attack that targeted a house in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, the service added.

Damage was reported to several houses in the area as civil defense teams were searching for two missing children under the rubble, witnesses said.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last October despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 41,200 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and over 95,300 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.





















