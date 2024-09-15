Britain and U.S. vow to strengthen military aid to Ukraine, pressure Kremlin further

Britain and the U.S. stressed their "unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," according to a joint statement released on Saturday.

After British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in London for last week's UK-U.S. Strategic Dialogue, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office released a joint statement saying both leaders condemned Russia's recent airstrikes on Ukrainian civilians and vowed to mobilize military and financial resources for Ukraine while increasing pressure on the Kremlin.

The dialogue also addressed Iran's growing military support to Russia, it said.

Blinken said "Russia has received ballistic missiles from Iran," a development both countries condemned, pledging coordinated actions in response, according to the statement.

On the Gaza conflict, the U.S. and Britain reiterated their backing for "Israel's security" and also expressed support for mediation efforts aimed at securing a cease-fire.

The two nations also underscored their commitment to a "free and open Indo-Pacific" and denounced China's destabilizing actions in the South China Sea.

They further affirmed the need for "peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait" as crucial to international security.

Looking ahead, the dialogue also reaffirmed joint efforts to combat corruption, promote economic growth, and collaborate on climate goals ahead of COP29, the UN Climate Change Conference set to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan this November.