Türkiye 'strongly' condemns terror attack in Afghanistan

Turkish Foreign Ministry on Friday "strongly" condemned a terror attack in Afghanistan.

"We are saddened by the loss of lives and injuries caused by the terrorist attack today (Sept. 13) in Daikundi province of Afghanistan," the ministry said in a statement.

"We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives, wish a speedy recovery to the injured, and extend our condolences to the friendly and brotherly Afghan people," it said.

The Daesh/ISIS terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack on Shia Hazaras that left at least 14 people dead.