TÜRKIYES INTELLIGENCE CHIEF, HAMAS POLITICAL BUREAU LEADERS DISCUSS GAZA CEASE-FIRE IN ANKARA

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief İbrahim Kalın met with Hamas political bureau leaders in Ankara to discuss the latest developments in Israeli-Palestinian cease-fire negotiations.

The meeting between Kalın and Hamas political bureau leaders in the capital focused on the current status of the cease-fire negotiations as well as issues such as hostage-prisoner swap, according to security sources.

The discussions also focused on "concrete steps that could be taken to achieve a lasting cease-fire in Gaza, where a humanitarian crisis is unfolding," as well as facilitating the delivery of more humanitarian aid to the region, the sources said.

During the meeting, Hamas' "constructive and positive approach" to the negotiations was emphasized.

However, it was noted that Israel's addition of new conditions to the cease-fire agreement, which is supported by UN Security Council resolutions and has been agreed upon, is complicating the cease-fire process.

Concerns were also expressed about "Israel's ongoing attacks, which have resulted in massacres," they added.

The National Intelligence Organization has maintained contact with the parties and relevant actors to achieve a cease-fire since the beginning of the process.

The Turkish intelligence has assumed "a significant role in this process, conducting intensive diplomatic efforts with key players, including the top leadership of Hamas, Israel, Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S.," the sources said.

Indirect negotiations between Tel Aviv and Hamas have reached a critical stage, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains committed to continuing the war in Gaza and controlling key areas in the south and center of the Gaza strip, such as the Philadelphi and Netzarim corridors.

Hamas, on the other hand, demands a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the return of displaced people without restrictions.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last October despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 41,100 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and over 95,100 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.