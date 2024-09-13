Nearly 60% of Muslims students in New York bullied at school: Study

A recent study on Friday revealed that nearly 60% of Muslim students in New York have experienced bullying at school by their peers, especially after Israel's onslaught in the Gaza Strip.

The survey "Feeling The Hate In Our Schools" was conducted by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in New York, and revealed that "58.2% reported being bullied at school by another student because they were Muslim."

"Almost half (44.7%) of students who wear a hijab reported their hijab was tugged, pulled, or offensively touched by another student rarely, sometimes, often, or very often," the findings said.

The survey also revealed that "64% of students have witnessed a Muslim student at school being bullied by another student," and nearly 65% of students have seen "their school make offensive comments or posts about Islam or Muslims online."

According to the survey, many students (43.6%) did not feel it was necessary to report them, believing it would not make a difference. The survey noted that "74.6% of students said that they did not report to an adult at their school about being bullied by another student for being Muslim."

The CAIR report also included a special note on Palestine, highlighting a surge in "anti-Muslim, anti-Arab, and anti-Palestinian sentiment within the fabric of New York City" when the conflict in Gaza escalated in October 2023.

"In 2023 alone, CAIR-NY received 555 requests for legal assistance, with 43% directly linked to Palestinian solidarity, highlighting the urgency of this issue," it added.

It further stated that 32% of students reported school silencing for voicing opinions on Palestine, while 13% faced unwanted attention from staff, 11% from authorities, 10% experienced online harassment or doxing, and 9.5% reported social isolation.

The report was based on a survey of 500 Muslim students, 91.7% of whom attend public schools, 4.6% attend charter schools, and 3.8% attend non-Islamic private schools.