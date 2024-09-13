U.S. sanctions Russian media outlet RT for ‘covert activities’ and ‘military procurement’

The U.S. announced new sanctions on Russian state media outlet RT on Friday, accusing the network of conducting covert cyber intelligence and influence operations targeting countries across Europe, Africa, and North and South America.

"These Kremlin-backed media outlets are not only playing this covert influence role to undermine democracy in United States, but also to meddle in the sovereign affairs of countries around the world," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters.

Blinken, citing new information from RT employees, claimed that RT possessed cyber capabilities and engaged in "covert information influence operations and military procurement".

As a result of the new findings, Blinken said that the U.S. designated three entities and two individuals for their connection to "Russia's destabilizing actions" abroad.

He said the U.S., UK and Canada are launching a "joint diplomatic campaign" to rally allies and partners around the world against "Russian disinformation and covert influence".

Earlier this month, U.S. authorities unsealed an indictment against two employees of Russian broadcaster RT and seized 32 internet domains on accusations of interference in the November presidential elections.

In a statement following the announcement, Blinken announced the agency is taking three steps to counter Kremlin-backed media outlets' "malicious operations" to influence U.S. elections.

Russia denied any attempts to interfere in the U.S. elections, dismissing the charges.