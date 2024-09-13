Ministerial meeting on Palestine stresses need for immediate cease-fire in Gaza

A ministerial meeting involving the Arab-Islamic Contact Group on Gaza and several EU members expressed concern over the increasing violations of international law on Palestinian territories and emphasized the need for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Together with other members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Arab League Contact Group on Gaza, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attended the meeting that also saw the participation of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and foreign ministers from Spain, Norway, Slovenia, Nigeria and Ireland.

During the meeting, steps to be taken to halt Israel's genocide in Gaza and its crimes in the West Bank were discussed, a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

The ongoing cease-fire negotiations for Gaza and humanitarian aid efforts were reviewed, and measures needed for the recognition of Palestine and reaching a two-state solution were discussed, it added.

A joint statement issued at the end of the meeting called on the international community to recognize Palestine as soon as possible and to support a two-state solution, the ministry statement said.

It highlighted the need for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and an end to attacks targeting Palestinians in the West Bank.

The joint statement also emphasized the need for urgent and uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza and expressed support for the work of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), according to the ministry.

It was decided to hold a new meeting in New York at the end of September during the UN General Assembly High-Level Week.

Fidan stressed in the meetings that joint efforts should be increased for Palestine's full membership in the UN and for its recognition by more countries, the ministry said.

He highlighted the importance of putting pressure on countries that oppose these steps, it added.

Fidan called for more countries to become involved in the genocide case against Israel filed at the International Court of Justice, according to the ministry statement.

"Türkiye will continue to work toward the establishment of an immediate and permanent cease-fire in Palestine, the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, the recognition of Palestine and the taking of the necessary steps toward a two-state solution," it added.