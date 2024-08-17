Universiti Teknologi Brunei hosting 'Türkiye Promotion Day 2024'

'Türkiye Promotion Day 2024' organized by Universiti Teknologi Brunei (UTB) aimed to raise awareness and share information among UTB staff and students about the availability of Turkish language courses for the new academic year. It also sought to promote Türkiye's art and culture through interactive booths set up near the event venue. The various booths offered participants the opportunity to view Turkish calligraphy, learn about archery, gain information on significant historical and tourist sites, and enroll in elective "Turkish language courses" offered to UTB students.

UTB hosted the event in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Bandar Seri Begawan and the Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Center (Brunei YETKM). UTB's Vice-Chancellor, Datin Paduka, Prof. Dr. Dayang Hajah Zohrah Haji Sulaiman, welcomed Prof. Dr. Hamit Ersoy, the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye, as the guest of honor.

Ambassador Ersoy noted that Turkish culture is becoming increasingly visible around the world and that he has witnessed a growing interest and interaction with Turkish culture during his tenure in Brunei.

The ambassador said: "The key to a deeper understanding of a culture's charm and treasures is learning its language. Thanks to the Turkish language courses regularly conducted at 11 different institutions in Brunei, we have seen a significant increase in interactions between Turkish and Bruneian citizens."

In his speech, Ambassador Ersoy highlighted the increasing global significance of Türkiye and the Turkish language. He then provided information about the wealth of educational and professional opportunities available, such as scholarships for studying in Türkiye and exchange programs at all levels.

After the program, participants had the chance to explore exhibits of photos of Türkiye and calligraphy art. They also had the opportunity to gather information by visiting Turkish language classes, archery courses, and Türkiye-themed booths.