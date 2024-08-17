2 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on vehicle in Jenin

Palestinians gather near the site of an Israeli airstrike, in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, August 17, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

At least two Palestinians were killed Saturday evening in an Israeli drone strike that targeted a vehicle in the city of Jenin, northern occupied West Bank.

"Two martyrs were brought to Jenin Governmental Hospital as a result of the occupation's bombing of a vehicle in the city," the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its crews transported an 18-year-old from the vehicle that was bombed in Jenin.

The drone struck a vehicle in the Batikha Square in Jenin, witnesses told Anadolu.

Over the past few years, the Israeli military has conducted regular raids in the West Bank, which escalated with the beginning of the war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 635 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 5,400 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the ministry.

In a landmark advisory opinion on July 19, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land unlawful and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





















