INDONESIAS PRESIDENT-ELECT ARRIVES IN ANKARA

Indonesia's President-elect and current Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto on Monday arrived in Ankara on an official visit, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

Subianto was welcomed by Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, the ministry stated on X.

Later, Subianto had a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Güler and Subianto are expected to hold bilateral talks on Tuesday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is also expected to receive Subianto.

Subianto was elected the president of Indonesia in February.

He will take over as president in October.

Subianto was in France for Olympics from where he flew to Ankara.