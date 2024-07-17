Turkish foreign minister meets Nigerien counterpart in Niamey

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday met his Nigerien counterpart Bakary Yaou Sangare after attending a joint working group meeting in Niger's capital Niamey, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

No further information on the meeting was immediately available.

Fidan traveled to the West African nation on a day-long official visit. He was accompanied by National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalın, Secretary of Defense Industries Haluk Görgün and Deputy Trade Minister Özgür Volkan.

The ministry earlier said that the joint working group session was chaired by Niger's Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine.

Diplomatic sources on Tuesday said bilateral political and economic relations, current developments in the Sahel region, and regional issues, including the Israel-Palestine conflict, were expected to be discussed.























