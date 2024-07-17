War with Hezbollah will be ‘quick, surprising and decisive,’: Israeli defense minister

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant threatened Hezbollah on Wednesday with a potential ground invasion of Lebanon that would "be rapid, surprising and decisive," Israeli media reported.

"We can swiftly shift our main effort from the south to the north in an instant," Gallant said during a visit to the northern border, according to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

"We are approaching the decision-making point and will know how to proceed on the path that will secure the safety of the northern residents," he added.

Fears have grown about a full-fledged war between Israel and the Lebanese resistance and political group amid an exchange of cross-border attacks. The escalation comes against the backdrop of a deadly Israeli onslaught against Gaza, which has killed nearly 38,800 victims since October, following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.























