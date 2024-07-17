Prominent Democrat urges Biden to withdraw from presidential race

Prominent Democratic lawmaker Adam Schiff urged U.S. President Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race on Wednesday.

"While the choice to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden's alone, I believe it is time for him to pass the torch. And in doing so, secure his legacy of leadership by allowing us to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming election," Schiff said in a statement.

The congressman from the state of California is the first Democrat to urge Biden to step aside since an attempted assassination against former President Donald Trump last weekend.

Biden's candidacy has been in the spotlight following his dismal performance against Trump in a presidential debate late last month.

Biden has since faced growing calls from lawmakers to drop out of the Nov. 5 race.

Schiff said, "Our nation is at a crossroads" and a second Trump presidency "will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November."