Israel claims it attacked Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army claimed on Wednesday that it had bombed infrastructure and a rocket launch platform belonging to the group Hezbollah in two towns in southern Lebanon.

"Warplanes attacked Hezbollah infrastructure in the area of Aitaroun," the army said in a statement.

It added that Israeli warplanes had bombed "a rocket launch platform used by the group in the area of Rab El Thalathine in southern Lebanon."

No comment has yet come from the Lebanese group on the Israeli report as of 10.40 p.m. local time (1940GMT).

Fears have grown about a full-fledged war between Israel and the Lebanese resistance and political group amid an exchange of cross-border attacks.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of a deadly Israeli onslaught against Gaza, which has killed nearly 38,800 Palestinians in the enclave since October, following an attack by resistance group Hamas.























