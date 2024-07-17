UN chief: 'Humanitarian situation in Gaza is a moral stain on us all'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated his demand Wednesday for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip because the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave is "a moral stain on us all."

Guterres said in a statement read by his chief of staff, Courtenay Rattray, that there is a need for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire and unconditional release of all hostages.

It was read at a meeting concerning the Middle East that was chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Guterres noted that talks with Egypt, Qatar and the U.S. to reach a deal to release the hostages and get a cease-fire are continuing with some reported progress.

"The parties must reach such a deal now. The humanitarian situation in Gaza is a moral stain on us all," said the UN chief.

He warned that the humanitarian support system in Gaza is close to collapse and there is a complete breakdown of public order.

Turning to the West Bank, the UN chief said that territory and East Jerusalem face perilous conditions.

"High levels of violence persist -- including by Israeli security forces, settlers, and Palestinian armed groups," said Guterres.

He also urged an end to the conflict and a solution to end Israeli occupation.

"And this terrible war must end," said Guterres. "We must refocus on finding a political solution that will end the occupation and resolve the conflict in line with international law, and relevant United Nations resolutions".

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Nearly 38,800 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 89,100 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

















