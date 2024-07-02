Türkiye, UAE sign MoU to collaborate on social services

Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday in the Turkish capital of Ankara to collaborate on social services.

Under the leadership of Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan, Turkish Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş and UAE Minister of Community Development Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei signed the MoU on social services cooperation at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

The MoU calls for the two ministries to share knowledge, experience, and best practices to empower families and women, develop policies for women's employment, ensure disabled individuals' full and active participation in society, and promote active ageing.

In addition, the Turkish Ministry of Family and Social Services and the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation have agreed to collaborate on the reconstruction, maintenance, and development of the Sheikh Zayed Children's Homes Complex in Istanbul.

This agreement evolves the development of the Sheikh Zayed Children's Homes Complex in Istanbul, as well as the reconstruction and maintenance of a rehabilitation center, children's homes complex, a sports center, landscaping and infrastructure, mosque restoration, and the construction of a science and technology campus.