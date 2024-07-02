WHITE HOUSE ON BIDENS DEBATE PERFORMANCE: WE UNDERSTAND THE CONCERNS

The White House said Tuesday it acknowledges the feelings and concerns of Americans regarding President Joe Biden's poor performance during last week's debate with Donald Trump.

Biden drew criticism from allies and members in Congress for his performance Thursday. The president is reportedly meeting Democratic governors and representatives Wednesday.

"We understand the concerns. We get it. The president did not have a great night" in the debate, spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, noting that Biden had a cold and was hoarse.

She said the president knows how to do a job and his record has been unprecedented in delivering for the American people.

"Again, we understand we're not taking away from what you all saw, what the American people saw. We understand it was a bad night. It is not uncommon for incumbents to have a bad night on their first debate, and we are going to continue to do the work that we have been doing on behalf of the American people," she added.

Earlier, Rep. Lloyd Doggett urged the president to withdraw from the presidential race following his performance, becoming the first Democrat in the House of Representatives to ask Biden to step down.

Biden gave rambling answers and appeared to lose his train of thought on more than one occasion against the former president that heightened concerns that he might not be fit to serve another four-year term.