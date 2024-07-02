Turkish Airlines orders 4 more freighters from Boeing

Boeing and Türkish Airlines on Tuesday announced an order for four 777 freighters to further strengthen the national flag carrier's position in the global air cargo market.

The new order will enable the airline to boost its cargo lift by 408 metric tons (449.7 tons) while tripling its 777 freighter fleet to 12, according to a statement from Boeing.

Türkish Airlines Chief Cargo Officer Ali Türk said: "The addition of these Boeing 777 Freighters will not only enhance our operational capabilities, but also serve as another step in our strategic vision to reach the top of air cargo sector worldwide while maintaining our leading position with our unparalleled service and efficiency for our customers across the globe."

Paul Righi, vice president of Boeing Commercial Sales for Eurasia, said: "The 777 Freighter's payload capacity, range and flexibility will enable Türkish Airlines to deliver exceptional customer service while maximizing operational efficiency."

The Boeing 777 Freighter is the world's most capable twin-engine freighter with a maximum payload capacity of 102 metric tons (112 tons) and a range of 9,200 kilometers (4,970 nautical miles), said the statement.

With more than 265 deliveries, the 777 Freighter is Boeing's best-selling freighter airplane of all time.

Boeing provides more than 90% of the worldwide dedicated freighter capacity, including new production and converted airplanes.