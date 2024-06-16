Türkiye aims to transport 236.6M passengers by air this year

It is expected that this year the number of passengers using air travel in Türkiye will reach approximately 236.6 million.

According to information obtained by Anadolu, the General Directorate of State Airports Authority revised its "Aircraft, Passenger, Cargo Series and Forecasts Report."

Last year's total air passenger count, including direct transit passengers, was 214.23 million. It is anticipated to increase by approximately 10.4% this year to reach 236.56 million.

Next year, the number of passengers is expected to reach 249.26 million.

- LARGEST INCREASE IN DOMESTIC FLIGHTS

Last year, the number of international passengers was 122.95 million This year, it is expected to increase by 9.1% to 134.22 million by 2025, and international passenger numbers are estimated to reach 140.18 million.

Meanwhile, the number of domestic passengers, which was 91.05 million last year, is anticipated to increase by 11.9% this year to 101. 88 million. By 2025, domestic passenger numbers are expected to rise to 108.62 million.

- INCREASE IN AIRCRAFT, CARGO TRAFFIC

Last year's total aircraft movements, including transit overflights, were 2.17 million. This year, it is expected to rise to 2.33 million, and to 2.43 million next year.

Domestic aircraft movements are estimated to reach 937,747 this year, while international movements are expected to reach 875,128.

Last year, there were 485,453 transit overflights. This year, it is expected to increase to 521,337, and to 538,078 in 2025.

Total cargo movement in Turkish airports, which was 4.44 million tons last year, is expected to reach 4.92 million tons this year. By 2025, it is estimated to rise to 5.12 million tons.











