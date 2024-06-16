Zelensky says Russia is 'not ready' for a 'just peace'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that Russia was "not ready" to discuss a just and lasting peace.

"Russia does not want peace, that is a fact," Zelensky told a press conference at the end of a major diplomatic summit in Switzerland. "Russia and their leadership are not ready for a just peace, that's a fact," he added.

"Peace talks with Russia 'tomorrow' if its troops leave Ukraine"

Zelensky said Sunday that he would be open to immediate peace talks with Russia if it pulled its troops out of his country.

"Russia can start the negotiations with us tomorrow, not waiting for anything, if they pull out from our legal territories," Zelensky told a press conference at the end of a diplomatic summit in Switzerland.

Zelensky: Western aid not enough to 'win' war

Zelensky said that the current level of Western military aid being sent to his country is not enough to ensure Kyiv wins the war against Russia.

"There is aid. There are serious packages. Is it enough to win? No. Is it late? Yes," Zelensky told reporters at a press conference in Switzerland following a major diplomatic summit on Kyiv's plan to end the conflict.







