ERDOĞANS EID AL-ADHA DIPLOMACY! | CRITICAL PHONE CALLS WITH ISLAMIC WORLD LEADERS

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had phone conversations with United Arab Emirates President Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.



Erdoğan, who conveyed a message of unity and solidarity to the Islamic world, expressed his wish for holidays celebrated in peace in the Palestinian territories.

Due to Eid al-Adha, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held consecutive phone calls with leaders of Islamic countries. First, he spoke with UAE President Al Nahyan, drawing attention to the oppression in Gaza.

WISH FOR PEACEFUL EIDS IN GAZA STRIP

In the conversation, Erdoğan expressed his wish for the Eids to be celebrated in peace and tranquility in the occupied Palestinian territories, which are dominated by bloodshed and tears.

Erdoğan also extended Eid greetings to the UAE President and the entire people of the United Arab Emirates.

MESSAGE OF UNITY TO THE ISLAMIC WORLD

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.



During the call, Erdoğan emphasized the importance of unity in the Islamic world during these difficult times and congratulated Saudi Arabia on its decision to host 1,000 Gazan martyr and injured families for Hajj.

Erdoğan extended his Eid greetings to the Crown Prince and the entire Saudi Arabian people.

ERDOĞAN SPOKE WITH THE PRESIDENT OF IRAQ OVER PHONE

President Erdoğan had a phone call with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid.

During the conversation, President Erdoğan conveyed his wishes for the special holidays of the Islamic world to be experienced as true celebrations and hoped for peace, happiness, and prosperity for the Islamic world, especially in the Palestinian territories.

Erdoğan also extended his Eid greetings to his Iraqi counterpart and the entire Iraqi people.







