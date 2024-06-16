UN General Assembly head greets Muslims on Eid al-Adha

UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis on Sunday greeted Muslims on Eid al-Adha.

"I extend my warmest greetings to the Muslim community around the world on the occasion of Eid," Francis said on X.

Stating that this special time offers a chance for "reflection, compassion, and unity," principles that align closely with the UN's global mission, Francis added: "By embracing these values, we can work together towards a future where peace, prosperity, progress, and sustainability prevail, ensuring that no one is left behind."