UN General Assembly head greets Muslims on Eid al-Adha

UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis extended warm greetings to the Muslim community as they celebrate Eid al-Adha on Sunday. "I extend my warmest greetings to the Muslim community around the world on the occasion of Eid," Francis said on X.

Anadolu Agency DIPLOMACY
Published June 16,2024
"I extend my warmest greetings to the Muslim community around the world on the occasion of Eid," Francis said on X.

Stating that this special time offers a chance for "reflection, compassion, and unity," principles that align closely with the UN's global mission, Francis added: "By embracing these values, we can work together towards a future where peace, prosperity, progress, and sustainability prevail, ensuring that no one is left behind."