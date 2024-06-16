FIRST EID PRAYER IN 79 YEARS AT THE REOPENED ISTANBULS KARIYE MOSQUE

First eid prayer in 79 years at the reopened Istanbul's Kariye Mosque

The first Eid al-Adha prayer was held at the Kariye Mosque in Istanbul's Fatih district, which has been reopened for worship after 79 years.

The Kariye Mosque, which was converted back into a mosque by a presidential decree on August 1, 2020, and whose restoration was completed after four years, was reopened for worship on May 6. Citizens showed great interest in the first Eid prayer held there.





Those wishing to celebrate Eid al-Adha at the mosque began arriving for the morning prayer.

The congregation filled the interior of the mosque and also lined up on prayer rugs laid outside for the prayer.





After the prayer, worshippers exchanged Eid greetings with each other as they left the mosque.

Originally constructed and used as a church for many years, the building was converted into a mosque by Grand Vizier Hadım Ali Pasha (Atik Ali Pasha) during the reign of Bayezid II. It was transformed into a museum in 1945 and linked to the Museums Administration in 1948. However, with the presidential decree dated August 1, 2020, it was reconverted into a mosque.





Restoration work on the mosque began following this decision and was completed four years later.

The mosque was reopened for worship on May 6, with a live connection from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a ceremony held at the Presidential Beştepe National Congress and Culture Center.









