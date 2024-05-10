Unmanned ground vehicle BARKAN is on field with its new weapon

The domestic ecosystem formed in the defense industry is conducting studies considering evolving technologies, emerging needs on the battlefield, and user demands.

An example of these studies was carried out focusing on the unmanned ground vehicle platform.

New payloads were integrated into the inventory of the unmanned ground vehicle BARKAN acquired by the security forces. In this context, the Repkon Defence-produced 40-millimeter Automatic Grenade Launcher (RDS40-AGL) and the TRAKON Lite Remote-Controlled Weapon System developed by Unirobotics took their place on BARKAN.





Following the integration studies, BARKAN was tested in both enclosed and open areas with its new weapon and remote-controlled weapon system, demonstrating successful performance.

Domestic and national solutions developed in various classes in the field of unmanned ground vehicles have recently been made ready for duty and made available for use by the Land Forces Command.

The "medium class 1st level unmanned ground vehicle" BARKAN was developed as one of the elements of the "digital unity" concept led by HAVELSAN. Entering service at the end of 2023 after field tests, BARKAN not only eliminates asymmetric threats against security forces with its features but also overcomes challenging terrain and harsh weather conditions. Designed to enhance combat effectiveness in high-risk military missions, BARKAN is tailored to provide advanced security in many scenarios requiring agility.





BARKAN CAN OPERATE FOR OVER 5 HOURS



BARKAN can reach speeds of over 13 kilometers per hour and operate for more than 5 hours.

With the integration of TRAKON LITE, BARKAN will gain the capability to carry 7.62mm, 5.56mm machine guns, and 12.7mm heavy machine guns.





It is equipped with a 40-millimeter Automatic Grenade Launcher capable of firing 40x53 millimeter ammunition. The RDS40-AGL stands out among its counterparts for its user-focused design, increased reliability, and enhanced durability.



















