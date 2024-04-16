Turkish warship reaches Suez Canal on its way to Japan

A Turkish naval ship has reached the Suez Canal on its way to mark the 100th anniversary of Türkiye's relations with Japan, said an official announcement.

Türkiye's National Defense Ministry shared images of the TCG Kınalıada's entry into the Suez Canal.

The Ada-class corvette departed from Türkiye's Aegean province of Izmir on April 8.

The trip aims to boost the visibility of the Turkish Navy, promote national platforms, and enhance ties with Japan, the ministry said.

Over the course of its 134-day voyage, the ship will travel some 27,000 nautical miles.

There will be a total of 24 port visits in 20 countries, including Japan as well as Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, Somalia, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, China, South Korea, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, India, Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, and Jordan.

In 1924, with Tokyo ratifying the Treaty of Lausanne, Türkiye and Japan began diplomatic relations, followed a year later by the opening of the first Turkish representation in the country.