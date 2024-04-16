Turkish foreign minister to visit Qatar for bilateral talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official visit to Doha on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Hakan Fidan will meet with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, according to the ministry.

"During the meeting, bilateral relations as well as the situation in Palestine and regional developments will be discussed," it added.

The ministry shared no further information regarding the upcoming meeting.