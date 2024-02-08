TURKISH PRESIDENTS CHIEF ADVISER HOLDS TALKS IN BRUSSELS

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's chief adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç held high-level talks in Brussels on the sidelines of a NATO meeting on Wednesday.

Kılıç was in Brussels to attend the NATO National Security Advisers meeting.

During the meeting, the allies thanked Kılıç for Türkiye's recent approval of Sweden's NATO membership.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Kılıç met with his counterparts from the U.S., Germany, the Czech Republic, Spain, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

The National Security Advisers meeting and bilateral meetings discussed various issues such as the situation in Gaza, the latest situation in the Russia-Ukraine war, and Sweden's NATO membership, and views were exchanged on the 2024 NATO leaders' summit to be held in Washington.

Kılıç also met with senior officials from the EU Council and the EU Commission to discuss Türkiye-EU relations.