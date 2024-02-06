Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza deal with Qatari counterpart

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Tuesday talked over phone to discuss a framework agreement presented to Israel and Hamas for cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan, the sources said, emphasized Türkiye's support for the proposed agreement.

The deal, being mediated by the U.S., Egypt and Qatar, calls for end to the war that started last October, and the release of captives in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israel.