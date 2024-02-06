Qatar’s emir meets U.S.’ Blinken, calls for immediate cease-fire in Gaza

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani called for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday during talks in Doha with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Discussions between the two sides took up strategic relations between Doha and Washington and developments in Gaza and the Palestinian territories, Qatar's official news agency QNA reported.

Tamim underlined the importance "of concerted regional and global efforts to reach an immediate cease-fire, protect civilians, and deliver adequate and sustainable humanitarian assistance to all areas of the Gaza Strip."

Blinken, for his part, expressed U.S. appreciation for the Qatari emir's efforts to reach a hostage swap deal in Gaza, QNA said.

The U.S.' top diplomat started a regional tour on Monday in the latest diplomatic efforts to push for a cease-fire in Gaza and a hostage swap deal between Hamas and Israel.

He visited Saudi Arabia and Egypt and is also scheduled to visit Israel, and the West Bank during the tour.

At least 27,585 Palestinians have been killed and 66,978 others injured in an offensive launched by Israel following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people. More than 130 Israelis remain in Hamas' captivity.

About 85% of Gazans have been displaced by the Israeli onslaught, while all are food insecure, according to the UN. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and ⁠less than half of aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.

















