From the disaster of the century to the solidarity of the century

Türkiye was faced with the biggest disaster in its history, shaken by a magnitude 7.7 earthquake. The epicenter of the earthquake was the Pazarcık district of Kahramanmaraş.

However, not only Kahramanmaraş but also Adıyaman, Hatay, Malatya, Gaziantep, Adana, Kilis, Osmaniye, Diyarbakır, Şanlıurfa, Elazığ... 11 provinces were affected.

Time stood still, but the horror was far from over.

And just 9 hours later... another earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.6 centered in Elbistan, occurred.

Earthquakes with the power of 500 atomic bombs affected an area of 120,000 square kilometers. In other words, the destruction was larger than that of 90 countries in the world. The tremors were so powerful that houses, workplaces, roads, and villages were completely destroyed. Unprecedented scenes unfolded.

A massive crack, 400 meters long, formed in Hatay. Two hills merged in Gaziantep. The Gökçedere Village in Nurdağı was split in two. The village of Çiğli in Kahramanmaraş slid 6.5 meters, and the village of Değirmenkaya slid 6 meters.

In a total of 105 seconds, 53,537 people lost their lives, and 107,000 people were injured. The earthquakes affected the lives of 14 million people in the region.

Approximately 40,000 buildings collapsed, and more than 200,000 buildings suffered severe damage. Cities turned into rubble. And a race against time began for those trapped under the debris.

The state mobilized all its institutions. President Erdoğan sent cabinet members to the earthquake zone. Coordinating governors were appointed, and municipalities unaffected by the earthquake rushed to the disaster-stricken cities.

ALL TEAMS WERE MOBILIZED

Search and rescue teams were quickly dispatched to the earthquake zone.

AFAD, UMKE, the military, gendarmerie, police, firefighters, miners, healthcare professionals, and thousands of volunteers...

More than 200,000 personnel set out as soon as they heard the earthquake news.

After the 4th-level alarm, including international aid, search and rescue teams from 90 countries went to the earthquake zone. Their only concern was reaching one more life.

1.5-year-old Sela... 6-month-old Yiğit... İnci... Asya... Masal... Aleyna Ölmez, rescued from the rubble on the 11th day of the earthquake... They saved many lives buried under the debris.

On February 6, Türkiye experienced one of its worst days in history. The unprecedented disaster mobilized a nation with its government. Aid corridors were established by land, air, and sea. Helicopters provided assistance to unreachable villages.

TEMPORARY SHELTERS WERE ESTABLISHED

Temporary shelters were set up for the earthquake victims immediately after the disaster.

First, tents were pitched.

In the tent city, 350 tents housed 2.5 million people. Later, earthquake-resistant areas were identified, and 414 container cities were established. 215,188 containers were placed in 690,644 temporary homes.

Within 48 hours, roads closed due to the earthquake were reopened, field hospitals were set up, and mobile kitchens and bakeries were established. The Ministry of National Defense's 'Bayraktar' and 'Sancaktar' began serving as hospital ships in İskenderun.

The solidarity of the century occurred in the century's disaster. Aid and donation campaigns were organized. Türkiye stood united for the earthquake victims. Some sent clothes and food. Children donated their allowances and toys, while villagers sold their animals and donated the money to earthquake victims.

In 10 months, rental assistance of 14 billion 452 million 608 thousand liras was provided to 349,079 households. Soil surveys were completed for 680,000 houses and village homes, and 170,000 commercial areas. Only 18 days after the disaster, the first foundations were laid for permanent residences. Just 80 days later, earthquake victims moved into the village houses that were built. 11 provinces turned into construction sites.

Foundations were laid for Defne and İskenderun State Hospitals and Hatay Training and Research Hospital in Hatay. The construction of Defne State Hospital was completed in 2 months.

It started providing services with 256 doctors and 1,044 healthcare professionals. Earthquake houses were designed as low-rise and in line with local architecture. The 11 provinces hit by the disaster turned into construction sites.

Using raft foundation, tunnel formwork, and curtain concrete systems, houses built by TOKI were visible in a short time. Many projects were completed before a year passed, thanks to the superhuman efforts of construction workers.

"Initially, 100 billion liras were allocated for the disaster zone."

In the first phase, 100 billion liras were allocated for the disaster zone. Cash aid of 43 billion liras was provided within the scope of rental assistance, relocation assistance, support payments, and assistance payments to those who lost their relatives.

Steps were taken to revive the earthquake zone commercially. Force majeure was declared for taxpayers, and tax debts were postponed. A 20 billion lira earthquake zone business and investment support package was prepared.

Debts to KOSGEB 2023 of business owners affected by the earthquake were erased.

For SMEs in the earthquake zone, 450 million dollars in funding was activated through KOSGEB.

On July 17, the "in situ transformation" process began. Grants and interest-free credit were provided for those who wanted to build their own homes and businesses.