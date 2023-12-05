Greek media covers President Erdoğan’s constructive policy

On December 7, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is set to visit Greece to participate in the 5th meeting of the Türkiye-Greece High Level Cooperation Council. His visit, accompanied by a ministerial delegation, has drawn significant attention from the Greek press. The headlines in the news mirror the positive atmosphere surrounding the relations between the two countries.



The news on the Eleftheria website includes President Erdoğan's statements regarding relations with Greece.



Drawing attention to Erdoğan's emphasis on 'More friends, fewer enemies', the news highlights the importance of the steps to be taken within the scope of this approach.



The news also includes Erdoğan's wishes for the new era between the two countries. Erdoğan's following statements are quoted: "We hope that a new era will begin. If we start a new era, if we keep our promises and develop these relations at a level free from external influences, I am sure that we will benefit from it. Our understanding of foreign policy is not 'I always win, the other party loses'. It is mutually beneficial for Athens." "We will go with a win-win approach, where we will discuss both our bilateral relations and Türkiye-EU relations in order to make decisions worthy of the spirit of the new era."



Another report by the Kathimerini news site highlights the Greek side's proposals in the fields of education and archaeology during the bilateral meetings.



The news delves into the discussions about collaborative archaeological efforts involving Greek and Turkish archaeologists, taking place in both the neighboring country and Greece. Emphasis is placed on the excavation of artifacts from the prehistoric period (5,000 BC), which has become a focal point of the agenda.



Additionally, the active participation of Minister of National Education Kyriakos Pierrakakis in the bilateral discussions has garnered significant attention. Reports suggest that the Greek side has put forward a proposal for the exchange of information in the realm of vocational education. If this collaboration materializes, it is noted that it could facilitate not only student exchanges but also the sharing of ideas and information across various fields.



It is claimed that another idea is to create joint summer camps so that Greek and Turkish students can spend some of their holidays in the other country.



On the other hand, it is reported in the Greek press that studies on visa facilitation will also be discussed.

















