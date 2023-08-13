Turkish forces seize 37 billion tl worth of cannabis in major narcotic operation | Narcotics police seize record amount of cannabis in Bingöl

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced that a successful operation in Bingöl thwarted a terrorist organization PKK's attempt to amass 36.4 billion liras in illicit earnings from narcotics.



In a social media post, Minister Yerlikaya said that the operation, named "Martyr Gendarmerie First Lieutenant Uğur Tunaboylu Narcoterrorist Operation," was executed by the Bingöl Provincial Gendarmerie Command in the rural vicinity of the Genç district. Its objective was to curtail the terrorist organization PKK's drug-related revenue.

Pointing finger at that the operation marked the year's most significant drug seizure, Yerlikaya conveyed, "The operation prevented the terrorist organization from accruing 36.4 billion liras in unlawful profits. As a result, the operation led to the confiscation of 73 kilograms of cannabis powder, 315 kilograms of herbal cannabis, and 14 million 654 thousand 192 cannabis roots."



Minister Yerlikaya extended his commendation to the gendarmerie team responsible for the operation and affirmed the unwavering determination to persist in the battle against drugs.













