Police arrest gang that defrauded people by pretending to be U.S. soldiers | Fraudsters posing as American soldiers caught red-handed

An operation was executed in Diyarbakır to apprehend a gang that posed as American soldiers and engaged in fraudulent activities, ultimately leading to the arrest of 12 individuals.



The gang employed a deceitful scheme wherein they presented themselves as American soldiers, luring victims by claiming to possess US dollars and expressing a desire to transport the funds into Türkiye. The Diyarbakır police effectively dismantled the fraudulent operation.



The gang targeted victims, contacting them with claims of being American soldiers stationed in Syria. They fabricated a scenario wherein they had secured 1 million dollars during an operation and sought assistance to smuggle the money into Türkiye.







In exchange for help, they pledged to share half of the purported funds. Subsequently, they duped victims into providing money for fabricated expenses such as customs fees and courier charges.



Authorities were able to identify images of the gang members withdrawing money from banks. Diyarbakır Police closely monitored the suspects and initiated coordinated operations in Diyarbakır and Istanbul.



As a result, 12 suspects were apprehended and transported to Diyarbakır. A significant number of mobile phones and communication devices were confiscated during the search of their residences. Additionally, law enforcement seized firearms with extended barrels and substantial amounts of foreign currency.







