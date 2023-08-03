Ukraine announces to the world: "doomsday weapon" fired

The war, which began under the order of Russian President Putin, continues at full speed. For a while now, Russia has been targeting Ukrainian targets with air strikes in response to the Ukrainian army's offensive.

The footage coming from Ukraine, showing retaliation with U.S.-made weapons, quickly made it to the top of the world's agenda. Ukraine announced that it had launched a successful HIMARS attack on five Russian units gathered on the shore, resulting in 200 casualties.

Footage of the attack carried out in Dzharylhach, located 80 kilometers away from the conflict zone, was also shared with the public.

According to the news in the British newspaper Express, Ukraine also destroyed ten ammunition depots and a TOS-1 24-barrel multiple rocket launcher.

Also known as "doomsday weapons."

The system is also referred to as a "lethal weapon" and a "doomsday weapon" and is used for launching thermobaric bombs. Under the Geneva Conventions, the use of thermobaric bombs, which utilize the atmosphere as part of the explosion, is prohibited.

Vacuum bombs are known as powerful non-nuclear weapons that vaporize, crush internal organs, and virtually turn cities into ruins, and therefore, they are also referred to as "doomsday weapons."

Previously, Ukraine's Washington Ambassador Oksana Markarova had claimed that Russia used this weapon. In her statement, Markarova had said, "The destruction Russia is trying to inflict on Ukraine is immense. Today, they used vacuum bombs that are banned by the Geneva Conventions. Russia should pay a heavy price for this."