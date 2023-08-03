President Erdoğan and YAŞ members visites Anıtkabir

The High Military Council (YAŞ) is convening today under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Prior to the meeting, President Erdoğan visited Anıtkabir (Atatürk's Mausoleum) together with the members of the High Military Council.

After laying a wreath with a crescent and star motif on Atatürk's mausoleum, they stood in a moment of silence and the National Anthem was sung. Erdoğan and the YAŞ members then proceeded to the Misak-ı Milli Tower.

President Erdoğan signed the Anıtkabir Special Book and wrote the following:

"Dear Atatürk, as the members of the High Military Council, today, once again, we commemorate your esteemed presence and our heroic martyrs with mercy. We wish for the 2023 YAŞ meeting to bring goodness. Despite the conflicts and tensions in its close vicinity, Türkiye continues to be an attractive center in its region. We are exerting intensive efforts in all fields to build the Türkiye Century that we promised to our nation and to hand over a more prosperous, prestigious, and peaceful country to future generations. In this endeavor, our greatest source of strength is the Turkish Armed Forces, which are the apple of our nation's eye, with their high sense of duty, deterrence capability, and superior capabilities. With the decisions we will make in today's YAŞ meeting, we will further empower our army. May their souls rest in peace."

One of the most important topics expected to be on the agenda at YAŞ is the appointment of the new Chief of the General Staff after Yaşar Güler became the Minister of National Defense, leaving the position vacant. With Güler becoming the Minister, Musa Avsever was appointed as the Chief of the General Staff. During the meeting, the person to assume this role permanently will be determined.

In the High Military Council, decisions will also be made regarding the appointment of new force commanders or the extension of the terms of current commanders.