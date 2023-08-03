Mother, whose daughter was abducted by PKK, waits to reunite with her

Anter, a mother of six, had her eldest daughter, Hediye Anter, abducted by the organization 2 years ago when she was only 16 years old, while she was going to school.

The terrorist organization PKK/YPG, operating in the east of the Euphrates River, continues to abduct children in the areas it occupies. Living in the town of Amuda in Kamishli, Anter took on the burden of her family after losing her husband due to illness.

Trying to survive with her children, mother Anter is now unable to send her other children to school due to fear of the organization's abduction practice.

Anter, who hasn't heard from his daughter for 2 years, wants to get news about her and demands that the organization give up the practice of kidnapping children. The mother eagerly awaits the day her daughter will return home.

"I haven't been able to find my daughter at all."

In the morning, Anter explained her grievances and the difficulties she had faced in searching for his daughter.

Anter stated that his daughter was kidnapped by a terrorist organization while she was at school, saying, "She had a class at school. It had been 4 days since she attended the class, and then I lost contact with her. I protested this situation to the security forces in the region and to the United Nations (UN) offices. I have reached out to everyone I could, but I still haven't been able to find my daughter."

Anter said, "My daughter was young. She was only 16 years old when she was kidnapped by the organization. My daughter used to study at home with her siblings. She would go to school and come back. She wanted to become a teacher."

"They stopped going to school out of fear of being kidnapped."

Explaining the pressures they faced from the terrorists, Anter said that the organization's kidnappings had had a negative impact on their mental health.

Anter stated, "My other children stopped going to school out of fear of being kidnapped. None of my 4 children are attending school anymore. After their older sister was kidnapped, they are even afraid to go outside."

The grieving mother expressed her hatred towards the organization, saying, "It has been 2 years since my daughter disappeared. I know nothing about her fate. We don't know if she is dead or alive. They are forcibly taking children from their homes, forcibly separating them from their families."

Anter emphasized that the PKK/YPG does not allow the families of the kidnapped children to meet them, and said, "I am waiting for her to come back on her birthday, but there is no news from her," expressing her longing for her daughter.